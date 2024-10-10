Thousands bid adieu to Ratan Tata as Mumbai witnesses emotional farewell

In the morning, the body was taken from the Breach Candy Hospital to his bungalow in Colaba for a few hours.

From there Tata Trust’s youngest General Manager Shantanu Naidu, drove a Yezdi and led the hearse to the National Centre for Performing Arts in Nariman Point, where people in large numbers turned up for darshan and pay their last tributes.

At NCPA, Tata’s adopted dog Goa too was seen near the casket.