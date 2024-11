Tier II cities lead Maharashtra's pollution rankings after Diwali

In contrast, while Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur also saw post-Diwali increases, their PM2.5 levels were notably lower. Mumbai recorded 86.39 μg/m3, Pune reached 69.90 μg/m3, and Nagpur hit 109.09 μg/m3, indicating that pollution levels in these metro areas were outpaced by those in Tier II cities.