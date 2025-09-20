Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Tribals in Maharashtra can now lease barren land to private entities; govt to bring law: Minister

The Congress, however, alleged that the government's decision will benefit industrialists and lead to the exploitation of tribals.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 12:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 12:15 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us