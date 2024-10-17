Trio including woman stabs man to death at crowded place in Maharashtra's Latur

<p>Latur: Three persons, including a woman, stabbed a 37-year-old man to death in a crowded place in Maharashtra’s Latur city on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>Victim Shivaji, alias Anil Devkar (37), was targeted around 8.30 am near Dayanand College over past enmity, an official said.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Krishna Sunil Mudde (30), Ajay Sunil Mudde (25) and Padmini Sunil Mudde, attacked Devkar with sharp weapons, killing him on the scene, the official said.</p>.<p>The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the accused, who are on the run, he said, adding that sub-inspector TV Patil is investigating the case.</p>.<p>The victim and accused are from the Khadgaon Road area. </p>