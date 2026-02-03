<p>Mumbai: Hailing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-trade-deal-four-things-that-changed-overnight-with-donald-trumps-announcement-3884326">Indo-US trade deal </a>and tariff cuts, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Indian products will now reach wider global markets, creating new possibilities for young entrepreneurs, farmers, and MSMEs.</p><p>Describing it as a new chapter of friendship, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/devendra-fadnavis-back-as-31st-maharashtra-cm-heres-all-you-need-to-know-about-him-3303010">Fadnavis </a>said: “ The historic trade agreement between India and the USA is a true victory for the friendship between prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump. This is a momentous occasion for global trade. Among the world’s major exporting economies, India now enjoys a preferential tariff rate from the US. This marks the beginning of a new era in Indo-US friendship.”</p>.Tariffs reduced from 25% to 18%: PM Modi, Trump announce India-US trade pact.<p>According to him, this deal truly opens exciting possibilities for Indian business and will be beneficial for both nations. “Maharashtra has always been a leader in exports and now this deal will open new horizons for our</p><p>business,” he said, adding that reciprocally Maharashtra will receive investments in data centers, AI and frontier technologies.</p><p>According to him, this progress reflects the decisive leadership of Modi who has positioned India firmly on the global growth map. </p><p>“Stronger India–US ties will only amplify this momentum for the world,” he said.</p>