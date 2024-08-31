Tuition teacher booked for hitting student for not writing properly in Thane

Thane: Police have registered a case against a female tuition teacher in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly hitting a six-year-old girl student with a ruler scale for not being able to write properly, an official said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Thursday in Sagaon village, he said.

"The teacher, Sarika Ghag, hit the girl with a ruler scale and also hit her on her ears for not studying well and for being unable to write properly. After returning home, the child complained to her mother about the teacher. Her parents then approached the police and lodged a complaint," the official of Manpada police station said.