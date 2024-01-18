JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two booked for duping advertising firm of over Rs 11 crore

Vicky Bhagwan Wadhwani and Amit Bhagwan Wadhwani allegedly duped Manish Tulsidas Thakkar, owner of an advertising firm, said an official of Chembur police station.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 06:47 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered a first information report (FIR) against two brothers for allegedly cheating an advertising firm of over Rs 11 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Vicky Bhagwan Wadhwani and Amit Bhagwan Wadhwani allegedly duped Manish Tulsidas Thakkar, owner of an advertising firm, said an official of Chembur police station.

The duo used the services of Thakkar’s firm and ran up a bill of Rs 17.07 crore since January 2016, but paid only Rs 5.95 crore, the complainant told the police.

No arrest has been made in the case, which has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai crime branch, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 January 2024, 06:47 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeMumbai policeadvertising

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT