Homeindiamaharashtra

Two cops suspended for dereliction of duty in Navi Mumbai

Without informing senior officer, two policemen drove the police jeep towards a gambling spot and lost control of the vehicle, injuring one person.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 12:49 IST

Two constables of Navi Mumbai police have been placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty after their crackdown on a gambling activity led to an accident in which one person was injured in Panvel, an official said on Saturday.

As per an order issued by the Navi Mumbai police on Friday, constables Amol Shankar Doiphode and Chandrashekar Walmik Chowdhary have been placed under suspension.

The policemen were called to a spot by their senior officer and were heading there in a jeep, when they spotted some people gambling at an open ground near a college and decided to intervene, it said.

Without informing the senior officer, the duo drove the police jeep towards the gambling spot and lost control of the vehicle, which knocked down a man and dashed the compound wall of the college, the order stated.

The policemen's action amounted to dereliction and insubordination of duties and was not in keeping with the discipline of the police department, it said.

(Published 02 September 2023, 12:49 IST)
