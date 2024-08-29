Home
Two juveniles shoot nude video of boy in Thane district, post it online; case filed

PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 12:56 IST

Thane: Police have registered an FIR against two juveniles in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly shooting a nude video of a 15-year-old boy in their neighbourhood and circulating it on social media, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR (first information report) under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the juveniles (age not disclosed) at the Bhiwandi police station on Wednesday, he said.

Quoting the complaint, the official said the duo allegedly took the victim to a nearby milk booth on Tuesday morning and shot his nude video and posted it on social media, which later went viral.

Notices have been issued to the accused juveniles and a probe was underway, he said.

