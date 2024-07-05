Home
Two officials suspended for failing to stop illegal sand mining in Maharashtra's Beed

The action against Purushottam Sudhakar Andhale (mandal adhikari) and Kiran Prabhakar Dandhe (talathi) came after senior officials found signs of rampant illegal sand mining near a river basin in Georai taluka.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 09:39 IST

Beed: Two revenue department staffers have been suspended for failing to prevent illegal sand mining in the area under their watch in Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said on Friday.

The action against Purushottam Sudhakar Andhale (mandal adhikari) and Kiran Prabhakar Dandhe (talathi) came after senior officials found signs of rampant illegal sand mining near a river basin in Georai taluka, he said.

Beed Collector Avinash Pathak suspended the two on Thursday for dereliction of duty, the official said.

Published 05 July 2024, 09:39 IST
