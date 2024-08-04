Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis relationship touch new a low as Maharashtra heads to polls

Mumbai: The relationship between political bêtes noires - Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis - seems to be touching a new low as Maharashtra heads for the crucial Vidhan Sabha polls in October - the biggest polls in India post the Lok Sabha polls.

The allies-turned-foes, who once shared a good working relationship, are leaving no stones unturned in targeting and taking potshots at each other.

Thackeray (64) and Fadnavis (54), who once worked towards cementing the Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance, are now part of the diametrically opposite alliances - Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) and Maha Yuti (NDA).

The two former Chief Ministers seem to be setting the tone for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.