Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis relationship touch new a low as Maharashtra heads to polls

Mumbai: The relationship between political bêtes noires - Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis - seems to be touching a new low as Maharashtra heads for the crucial Vidhan Sabha polls in October - the biggest polls in India post the Lok Sabha polls.
The allies-turned-foes, who once shared a good working relationship, are leaving no stones unturned in targeting and taking potshots at each other.
Thackeray (64) and Fadnavis (54), who once worked towards cementing the Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance, are now part of the diametrically opposite alliances - Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) and Maha Yuti (NDA).
The two former Chief Ministers seem to be setting the tone for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
“Over the past few weeks, the relationship between Thackeray and Fadnavis have taken a beating,” political observers said, adding that the BJP ranks and files have launched a broadside against Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, but, they are leaving no stones unturned in returning the fire.
Last week, the fireworks seemed to have increased further.
“As I said the other day….’either you remain or us’… (NCP (SP) leader and former Home Minister) Anil Deshmukh has revealed that you (Fadnavis) tried to put me and my son Aditya in jail. (from now on), either one of us would be there, either you or it will be you or me,” Thackeray said in Mumbai.
Taking ahead the attack, in Pune, he further said. “As I said the other day….’either you remain or us’…yes…I mean it…but what us and you,” he said, adding: “In a photo, a ‘kalingad’ (watermelon) is shown at my feet….I don’t challenge a ‘dekhun’ (bed bug).” However, he did not elaborate.
On the other hand, Fadnavis and his team members including state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar, MLC Pravin Darekar and MLA Nitesh Rane are returning the fire.
After Thackeray’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for calling him “nakli santan” of Balasaheb Thackeray during the Lok Sabha polls and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for describing him as leader of “Aurangzeb Fan Club” - after which the Shiv Sena (UBT) head called him “heir of Ahmed Shah Abdali”, the BJP has launched a fierce attack.
In response, Fadnavis said that Thackeray had lost his "mental balance" and was a frustrated man and that his latest remarks show that he is "truly a member of the Aurangzeb Fan Club”.
The relationship took a beating in 2014 when Fadnavis was made the BJP President and in fact the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP broke ahead of Assembly polls. Fadnavis managed to become the Chief Minister as NCP President Sharad Pawar extended outside support. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde became Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. Shiv Sena joined the government later, however, continued to attack the Modi-Shah duo and Thackeray was the first to speak out against demonetisation.
In the 2019 Assembly polls, Thackeray changed sides and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi with Congress and NCP. An astute politician, Fadnavis, then Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly, engineered a split in Shiv Sena in June-July, 2022 with Shinde becoming Chief Minister and the BJP stalwart the Deputy Chief Minister. A year later, in June-July, 2023, he undertook a similar exercise in NCP and Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Fadnavis was dealt a severe blow when Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) won more seats.
Now with Assembly polls just three months away, their war-of-words is increasing.