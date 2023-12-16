Uddhav Thackeray leads anti-Adani morcha in protest against Dharavi Development Project

Addressing the gathering after a foot-march from Dharavi to the Bandra Kurla Complex, where Adani Realty's Mumbai office is located, Thackeray declared, "You may have the paper, pen, and office, but remember we have the roads."

“(Gautam) Adani and people behind him must see the crowd,” Thackeray said even as he pointed out that the rally was being held in front of the headquarters of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

He remarked, "I fail to understand... You say anything against Adani, the response does not come from Adani (Group) but the BJP."

The protest comes at a time when the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway in Nagpur.

Mumbai Congress president Prof Varsha Gaikwad, the MLA from Dharavi, earlier raised the DRP issue in the Assembly.

There were also reports that Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp, had met PM Modi a few days prior and assured him of ensuring the implementation of the Dharavi Development Project.

Thackeray stated, ”The police personnel, conservancy workers and mill workers should get the houses. I am not against the development…but this is the biggest Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scam in the world. Adani (Group) has secured Rs 100 crores worth TDR."

Meanwhile, BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar contended that the tender conditions for DRP were prepared during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray. However, Thackeray refuted the claim, stating that it was done in 2018 when the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was in power with Shiv Sena's support.

“Show me one document or GT stating that we finalised the conditions for the project,” he said.

“Everything is being taken away from Mumbai. The IFC which was to come up in BKC has been shifted to Gujarat. The bullet train (station) is coming up (in BKC)…which will run to Gujarat,” he said.

Thackeray emphasised that residents of Dharavi should receive larger homes of around 500 sq ft in the redeveloped structures instead of the small 325 sq ft homes. He added, “The TDR bank should be with the government instead of Adani selling it privately.”