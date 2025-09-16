<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Tuesday said India playing a cricket match with Pakistan has exposed the BJP's "farce" of patriotism and stressed that the country should have shown firmness by not participating.</p>.<p>India won the Asia Cup match against the traditional rivals by seven wickets on Sunday amid boycott calls on social media, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI </a>drawing heavy criticism for agreeing to the engagement in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.</p>.India-Pakistan cricket match an insult to national sentiments, says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.<p>Thackeray also targeted the Mahayuti government over its mounting debt burden of Rs 9 lakh crore and referred to the launch of new schemes despite the precarious financial condition.</p>.<p>"BJP's farce (of patriotism) has been exposed. India should have shown firmness by not playing (the cricket match with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>)," Thackeray told reporters.</p>.<p>The Sena (UBT) chief stated that it is now evident why India didn't get support from countries despite sending all-party delegations to several countries after the Pahalgam terror attack.</p>.Uddhav, AAP take up cudgels against Indo-Pak match .<p>"When we (India) said Pakistan was a perpetrator of terror, the world is going to ask you questions. Are you Pakistan's enemy or friend? If you are their enemy, then snap all ties," Thackeray said.</p>.<p>The former chief minister slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for backing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> in the cricket match controversy. "They only love their chair and not the country".</p>.<p>Targeting the state government over the mounting debt burden, he said, "If you are taking loans for the benefit of contractors and undertaking construction of dams, bridges, and roads, then I will not call it development. It is necessary to focus on how to reduce the debt." He also demanded immediate relief to farmers hit by heavy rains.</p>