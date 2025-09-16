Menu
Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP over India-Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup

Thackeray also targeted the Mahayuti government over its mounting debt burden of Rs 9 lakh crore and referred to the launch of new schemes despite the precarious financial condition.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 10:43 IST
