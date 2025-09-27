<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> cannot run governments either at the Centre or in the states, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uddhav%20Thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> said on Saturday, slamming the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a>-led NDA government and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Devendra%20Fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-headed Maha Yuti dispensation in Maharashtra for the plight of farmers who have been ravaged by unseasonal rains and floods.</p>.<p>“The situation pains us all,” said Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, who had headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.</p>.'Unacceptable...': Sharad Pawar dials Devendra Fadnavis over BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's remarks on Jayant Patil’s parents.<p>Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray reiterated the demand for a blanket loan waiver for farmers and compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare.</p>.<p>Referring to the meeting of Fadnavis and Modi in New Delhi, Thackeray said, “Our Chief Minister had met our ‘dayawan’ Prime Minister. The Prime Minister asked the state government to send a proposal in this regard.”</p>.<p>Thackeray asked the Fadnavis government to call for a special session of the Maharashtra legislature. “We all can discuss the issue, if needed, we will go together to New Delhi,” he said.</p>.<p>Modi should announce an assistance of at least Rs 50,000 crore from the PM Care Fund during his upcoming visit to Mumbai next month.</p>.<p>Thackeray also appealed to people to boycott the Asia Cup final, where India is scheduled to play against Pakistan. “I request the patriotic people to boycott the Asia Cup cricket final match (by not watching on television).”</p>.<p>On the issue of arrest of activist, innovator and reformist Sonam Wangchuk, the leading voice for the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the former CM said, “He is the one who developed solar tent technology for our army. He is being branded as anti-national, while cricket matches are allowed to be played against Pakistan. What kind of patriotism is this?”</p>