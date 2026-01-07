<p>Mumbai: The BJP has a political fight with the Congress, however, it has deep respect for Vilasrao Deshmukh, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday, a statement that comes couple of days after state BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/bjp-leader-says-ex-maharashtra-chief-minister-vilasrao-deshmukhs-memories-would-be-erased-from-latur-3852560">Ravindra Chavan spoke about wiping out the memories</a> of the legendary leader from the Latur district of Maharashtra. </p><p>Fadnavis’ statement came a day after the three sons of the former chief minister - Amit, Riteish and Dhiraj - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/cant-erase-my-dads-name-riteish-deshmukh-on-bjp-leaders-remarks-3852888">slammed Chavan for his statement</a>. </p><p>Addressing a gathering in Latur, Fadnavis paid glowing tributes to Deshmukh, a two-time Maharashtra chief minister and former union minister.</p><p>“Vilasrao Deshmukh, who gave a different identity to Latur, is respected beyond the barriers of political parties. His name is key among the leaders who played an important role in the making of Maharashtra,” the chief minister said. </p><p>Besides, he also paid tributes to former Lok Sabha speaker and ex union home minister Shivraj Patil, another legendary leader from Latur, who passed away recently. </p><p>On the controversy over Chavan’s remarks on Deshmukh, Fadnavis said,”“Two days back, there was confusion and disarray here. Our (BJP) state president (Chavan) came here. He wanted to say that politically we want to set a new record here. But he might have used wrong words and he apologised later. We have a fight with the Congress party, but we respect Vilasrao Deshmukh,” he said.</p>. Maharashtra BJP president says remarks on ex-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh not political, apologises to his sons.<p>“We should also remember our leader late Gopinath Munde, who was not born here but worked for Latur. This land has some property to create leaders,” he said speaking about the late deputy chief minister and ex union minister. </p><p>Chavan’s comments came in Latur, the hometown of the Deshmukh family, on Monday, when addressing an election meeting, Chavan said: “Everyone, raise your hands and say Bharat Mata ki jai…on seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of (former chief minister) Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city.”</p><p>However, on Tuesday, he tendered an apology saying: “Civic amenities should be the focus of these local body elections. Who will address these issues in a faster manner is important. I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh in my statement. But the Congress is demanding votes in the name of Vilasrao Deshmukh there (in Latur)….he was a big leader and served as chief minister. But if the feelings of his sons are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen politically.”</p>