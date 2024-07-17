Vishalgad Fort anti-encroachment drive snowballing into major political issue in Maharashtra ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai: The Vishalgad Fort anti-encroachment drive is slowly compounding into a major political issue in Maharashtra ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.

The Vishalgad Fort, which is located in the Kolhapur district, is closely associated with the life and times of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Former President-nominated Rajya Sabha member Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior and Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the legendary social reformer, has been flagging the issue of encroachments in historic forts including that of Vishalgad.

Incidentally, his father, Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, is the Congress MP from Kolhapur.

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort, located in Kolhapur district, turned violent on Sunday as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the arrest of 21 people and tense situation in the region. Violence erupted after some right-wing supporters, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders, according to reports.

A group of people attacked the mosque in Gajapur village in Kolhapur region and 50-60 houses and shops were targetted.

The opposition Maha Vilas Aghadi has slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation for the violence.

Maharashtra Congress Working President Naseem Khan has asked the government not to make the issue communal.

“Under the pretext of encroachment on Vishalgad, homes of the minority community in Majapur village were attacked, vandalized, set on fire, and the residents were assaulted. The encroachment case is sub judice, and the police were aware of the planned march to Vishalgad, yet adequate police protection was not provided. It is clear that the rioters were given a free hand to take the law into their own hands,” Khan said.