Vishalgad Fort anti-encroachment drive snowballing into major political issue in Maharashtra ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai: The Vishalgad Fort anti-encroachment drive is slowly compounding into a major political issue in Maharashtra ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.
The Vishalgad Fort, which is located in the Kolhapur district, is closely associated with the life and times of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Former President-nominated Rajya Sabha member Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior and Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the legendary social reformer, has been flagging the issue of encroachments in historic forts including that of Vishalgad.
Incidentally, his father, Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, is the Congress MP from Kolhapur.
The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort, located in Kolhapur district, turned violent on Sunday as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the arrest of 21 people and tense situation in the region. Violence erupted after some right-wing supporters, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders, according to reports.
A group of people attacked the mosque in Gajapur village in Kolhapur region and 50-60 houses and shops were targetted.
The opposition Maha Vilas Aghadi has slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation for the violence.
Maharashtra Congress Working President Naseem Khan has asked the government not to make the issue communal.
“Under the pretext of encroachment on Vishalgad, homes of the minority community in Majapur village were attacked, vandalized, set on fire, and the residents were assaulted. The encroachment case is sub judice, and the police were aware of the planned march to Vishalgad, yet adequate police protection was not provided. It is clear that the rioters were given a free hand to take the law into their own hands,” Khan said.
Along with Congress leaders, Khan met Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and submitted a memorandum in connection with the Vishalgad riot case and asked for a thorough probe.
“This incident raises the question whether there is law and order in the state. This incident could have been prevented, but no such efforts seem to have been made. There seems to be a conspiracy to incite riots in Maharashtra on the strength of mobocracy. Even before this, there have been attempts to incite riots between two castes and religions to disturb the social peace in the state, and it seems that no lesson has been learned from this,”
NCP leader Baba Siddique, who is part of the Maha Yuti too condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the despicable act, where a group of people attacked the mosque in Gajapur village in Kolhapur region. Around 50-60 houses and shops were torched,” he said and asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for an unbiased probe.
“The state government wants to establish peace at Vishalgad. We want to remove encroachments within the legal framework at Vishalgad and every fort in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.
AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "6 December continues under your (Shinde and Fadnavis) government as a Masjid is attacked by a mob… this is an attack on rule of law but your government is not concerned."
Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through ballot by ensuring your party MIM candidates win the forthcoming elections to stop the Mobs and the political leaders and parties who give them patronage and support and remember the Silence of parties who are claiming they won moral victory".