Vishwa Marathi Sammelan: CM Shinde hails language as unifying force

Thane: Marathi language embodies the culture, tradition and history of its speakers and has played a pivotal role in fostering unity among people worldwide, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

Addressing the inauguration event of the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024' in Navi Mumbai, the CM hailed the state government's Marathi Language Department and noted the effect of its 'My Marathi' campaign, theatre meetings and literary gatherings.

"The Marathi language embodies the culture, tradition and history of the community and plays a pivotal role in fostering unity among people worldwide," he said, adding the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024 provides a platform for the Marathi community worldwide to celebrate their language and heritage.