Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Voting begins in 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra

The polling began at 7.30 am and will conclude at 5.30 pm. Votes will be counted on December 3, officials said.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 03:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 03:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPanchayat

Follow us on :

Follow Us