<p>Mumbai: In what comes as a body blow to the Naxal movement, Malloujula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu aka Bhupathi, a Communist Party of India (Maoist) Politburo member and part of Central Military Commission - who called the shots along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra-Telangana Red Corridor - has surrendered before the Gadchiroli police. </p><p>Both ideologue and strategist, Bhupathi known by several names like Sonu alias Sonu Dada alias Venugopal alias Abhay alias Master alias Vivek alias Venu, surrendered along with 60-odd commanders and cadres.</p><p>Bhupathi was also the spokesperson of the CPI (Maoist). He carried a reward of over Rs 6 crore on his head. </p><p>The surrender is a major blow to the Maoist movement, which is in its end-stage with the Centre setting the March 31, 2026, deadline to end Left-Wing Extremism from India.</p><p>The 69-year-old is considered one of the most influential leaders of the movement, of which he has been a part for nearly four decades. </p><p>The Gadchiroli police, however, refused to confirm or deny the development. </p>.India Post plans drone-based mail delivery in remote areas of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli.<p>“We are not in a position to comment anything at this stage,” a top Gadchiroli police official told DH when contacted over phone from Mumbai. </p><p>This is perhaps one of the biggest-ever surrenders involving Naxalites. </p><p>However, reacting to the development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, “I am hopeful that the goal of eliminating Naxalism from the country by 31st March 2026 will be achieved, and rapid development will take place across Chhattisgarh, especially in the Bastar region…it is the assertion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister that Naxalism will end by March next year.”</p><p>A formal surrender ceremony is expected on Wednesday at the Gadchiroli police headquarters. </p><p>Bhupathi is believed to be responsible for several major attacks across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>It may be mentioned, in September, Bhupathi had issued a press release, signalling his intention to lay down arms, which gained support from several cadres. </p><p>The surrender happened along the Hodri village in Bhamragad tehsil of Gadchiroli. Weapons including AK-47 and INSAS were laid down by the outlaws, however, exact details were not available. </p>.716 Maoists surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.<p>On January 1, 2025, Bhupathi’s wife Vimala Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister and Gadchiroli Guardian Minister, and top police brass including Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal.</p><p>On November 24, 2011, Bhupathi’s brother Mallojula Koteswara Rao aka Kishenji (55) was trapped and killed by security forces in West Bengal's West Midnapore district. </p><p>On September 13, 2025, Kishenji’s wife Pothula Padmavathi alias Kalpana (62) surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police Dr Jitender in Hyderabad.</p>