War of words get personal in Pawar family in run-up to Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: The war of words in the Pawar family seems to be getting personal as the two warring factions of the NCP shift gears to enter poll mode ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The politics in Baramati in Pune district is not the same anymore because of the feud.
The 83-year-old NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union minister, who also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, however, has maintained silence.
Pawar, a key leader of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, is fighting out the party split engineered by BJP.
Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit, who switched over to the ruling NDA grouping, hit out at his uncle and nephew Rohit Pawar.
Rohit is an MLA from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district. He refused to join hands with Ajit during the split and chose to stay with Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule.
On Sharad Pawar, Ajit said, “People should stop having political ambitions after reaching a certain age. This kind of tradition has been going on for years, but there are some people who are not ready to listen. Some people are adamant about their views.”
On Rohit Pawar, Ajit said: “He is a kid. I need not respond, he has not become that big.”
However, reacting to it, Supriya Sule said: “Ajit is 65. He himself is a senior citizen.”