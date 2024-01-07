War of words get personal in Pawar family in run-up to Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: The war of words in the Pawar family seems to be getting personal as the two warring factions of the NCP shift gears to enter poll mode ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The politics in Baramati in Pune district is not the same anymore because of the feud.

The 83-year-old NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union minister, who also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, however, has maintained silence.

Pawar, a key leader of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, is fighting out the party split engineered by BJP.

Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit, who switched over to the ruling NDA grouping, hit out at his uncle and nephew Rohit Pawar.