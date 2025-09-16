<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>'s cryptic remark on expanding the party has raised eyebrows.</p><p>Addressing a conclave of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, Pawar said it is the NCP's prerogative who to induct into the party.</p><p>"We need not go to Delhi and ask someone about whom to induct in the party," he said while welcoming former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and ex-MLA Shivajirao Chothe in the Nationalist Congress Party.</p>.Who Parrikar? asks Ajit Pawar, lands in another controversy.<p>Amid concerns over a potential rift in communities following the Maratha quota GR, Pawar has appealed to politicians to ensure that social harmony is maintained.</p><p>"The government is committed to resolving issues while ensuring that injustice is not done to anyone. Everybody, including political leaders, can raise their demands in a democracy," Pawar said.</p><p>His remarks come amid strong opposition from OBCs to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government on September 2 regarding the implementation of the Hyderabad gazette for members of the Maratha community who can prove their Kunbi antecedents.</p><p>"The government is taking care that demands fit in the legal framework. We have to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court," he said.</p><p>Without taking names, the NCP leader stated that no one should create differences in communities.</p><p>Pawar said newcomers joining the NCP and old-timers need not worry.</p>