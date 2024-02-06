Western Railway busts fake recruitment scam in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR) busted a fake recruitment racket under which an accused had allegedly defrauded as many as 300 candidates to the tune of a whopping Rs 21 crore through false job promises.

The operation was carried out by the WR’s vigilance team.

The team had been chasing this fake racket for three months and the breakthrough came over the weekend.

WR’s chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said a trap was set to nab the culprit with the help of an outsider and two proxy candidates, in which Rs 20,000 was transferred to the culprit through Google Pay.