Why Congress still uses word Harijan: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on the Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has questioned as to why the grand old party continues to use the word Harijan.

Lawyer-politician Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP and one term Rajya Sabha MP, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

“When Mahatma Gandhi started using the term Harijans for the untouchables, Babasaheb Ambedkar strongly protested against it, expressing that it was condescending and deceiving in nature, an attempt to side-step the real issue of caste-discrimination and untouchability,” said Ambedkar.

“Perhaps, the Congress has forgotten that the Union government issued statements to all state governments, in 1982, asking them not to use the term (Harijan) to refer to Dalits. In 2010, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment issued fresh guidelines,” he said.