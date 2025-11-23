Wife of Pankaja Munde's PA dies by suicide over alleged torture from husband; Maharashtra minister urges probe

<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s personal assistant Anant Garje’s wife allegedly died by suicide in Worli area of Mumbai on Saturday.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Dr Gauri Palve, who worked in the Department of Dentistry of the King Edward Memorial Hospital at Parel in Mumbai. </p><p>According to initial investigations, the possible reason is domestic dispute, however, a detailed probe is underway. </p><p>Gajre, an engineer by education, and Gauri Palve (27) were married on 7 February, 2025. </p><p>The body of Gauri was found hanging in her Worli flat on Saturday evening. </p><p>The Worli police station has registered an accidental death report (ADR) and investigations are in progress. </p>.Four of a family die by suicide in Dharwad.<p>According to the police, Palve's family has alleged that she was tortured and harassed by her husband, and this led her to take the extreme step. </p><p>They have demanded a thorough investigation into the death.</p><p>Munde, who is the state’s Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister described the incident “deeply shocking” and urged police to conduct a thorough probe into the incident. </p><p>Emphasising that the tragedy has caused immense pain to both families, she added that issues within a person’s private life are often “unimaginable from the outside.” Munde said she had also spoken to Gauri’s father and expressed her condolences.</p><p>Gauri’s maternal uncle Shivdas Garje said: “Anant should have stayed in the hospital, and should have come to the police station with us. Anant used to torture Gauri, and she knew about his affair. That is why all this happened.”</p><p>Social activist Anjali Damania said that it is a shocking incident. “A young girl, just 27, ended her life,” she said.</p>