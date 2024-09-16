Will give Rs 11 lakh for 'cutting off' Rahul Gandhi's tongue, says Shiv Sena MLA

In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA’s remarks. BJP is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress,” Gaikwad told reporters, before announcing the bizarre reward.

"During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with Rs 11 lakh,” Gaikwad said.

The Congress had defeated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in elections, he added. "Gandhi's comments are the biggest treachery of the people. Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits," the MLA said.

"Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread fake narrative that the BJP would change it. But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years,” he said.