Home > India > Maharashtra

Woman killed in stampede at BJP event in Nagpur, 4 sustained minor injuries

The incident occurred at an event organised by the BJP's Nagpur city unit in the Reshimbagh area around 10.30 am, an official from Sakkardara police station said.
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 09:13 IST

Nagpur: A 50-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured in a stampede at a programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at an event organised by the BJP's Nagpur city unit in the Reshimbagh area around 10.30 am, an official from Sakkardara police station said.

Utensils were being distributed to construction workers during the programme, and a massive crowd gathered at the venue, he said.

The victim, Manu Tulshiram Rajput, collapsed in the stampede and was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said, adding that four other women sustained minor injuries.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe has been initiated into the incident, he said.

(Published 09 March 2024, 09:13 IST)
India NewsBJPMaharashtraNagpur

