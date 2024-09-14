Fraudsters make woman lawyer strip on video call, send Rs 50,000 in Maharashtra: Report

In a disturbing event, a woman lawyer in Maharashtra fell into the trap of cyber scam.
As per a report by The Times Of India, the 36-year-old lawyer was persuaded by the cyber scammers to 'strip' on a video call. She was also induced to send an amount of Rs 50000 to them.
Before extorting money from her, she was told by the fraudsters to stay in an isolated place for alleged confidential inquiry. They threatened her with arrest in a money laundering case.
The lawyer was told that she has been involved in a case related to Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways founder.
Goyal was arrested by the central agency on the allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.
In order to not get arrested, the woman agreed for the video call, and was "inspected without clothes by a woman officer for weapons and injury marks," reported TOI.
Later on, the woman still received messages asking her to transfer more money and send her nude pictures. As per the publication, she then approached the police and filed a complaint.
The police informed that she was made to believe it was a routine check.
"Instructed about the "confidential inquiry", she checked into a hotel and removed her clothes as she Twas made to believe it was a routine check to ascertain a suspect's identity," the police said, as per TOI report.
Recently, a similar incident took place in Karnataka where a man lost Rs 30 lakh to a cyber fraudster who falsely claimed to be the DIG of the Crime Branch Anti-Corruption Cell, Mumbai.
The caller pressured the victim by stating that the RBI would soon verify his bank account transactions and demanded that he transfer money to the account details provided by the caller before the RBI investigation took place.
(With DHNS inputs)
