Woman's headless body with severed limbs found on Pune river bank

As per preliminary probe, the woman was decapitated, and her hands and legs had been severed from the shoulders and hip joint.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 08:38 IST

Pune: A woman's headless body with her limbs severed was found on the banks of the Mula river in Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The police control room received a call about the body on the river bed in the Chandannagar area around 11 am on Monday, an official said.

As per preliminary probe, the woman was decapitated, and her hands and legs had been severed from the shoulders and hip joint, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case was registered under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita with Chandannagar police station, the official said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity, and the police are also examining missing person's complaints, he said.

Published 27 August 2024, 08:38 IST
MaharashtraCrimePune

