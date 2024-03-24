'Won't allow him to step in state': Shiv Sena leader threatens Omar Abdullah over Maharashtra Bhavan storm

Mumbai: The proposed Maharashtra Bhavan in Jammu & Kashmir has snowballed into a major controversy with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena threatening not to allow Omar Abdullah to step in the state after the National Conference leader assured a review in wake of dispute of land acquisition.

Abdullah, a former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, last week, said that when his government comes to power after Assembly polls, it will relook at the deal.

The proposed guest house would be situated in Budgam, near the Srinagar airport, spanning 2.5 acres.