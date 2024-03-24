'Won't allow him to step in state': Shiv Sena leader threatens Omar Abdullah over Maharashtra Bhavan storm

Mumbai: The proposed Maharashtra Bhavan in Jammu & Kashmir has snowballed into a major controversy with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena threatening not to allow Omar Abdullah to step in the state after the National Conference leader assured a review in wake of dispute of land acquisition.
Abdullah, a former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, last week, said that when his government comes to power after Assembly polls, it will relook at the deal.
The proposed guest house would be situated in Budgam, near the Srinagar airport, spanning 2.5 acres.
The Maharashtra Cabinet, in a recent meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shinde, approved the land purchase, with the J&K government granting land transfer for Rs 8.16 crore.
“Why is Omar Abdullah opposing the Maharashtra Bhavan? Omar Abdullah studied in Mumbai when the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was violent. It is Maharashtra where he stayed and completed his graduation. Has he forgotten that?,” questioned Shiv Sena leader and MLC Dr Manisha Kayande on Sunday.
“Don’t threaten us, otherwise we will ensure that you do not enter Maharashtra. We will not tolerate such hostile behaviour towards Maharashtra,” said Dr Kayande.
The Maharashtra Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir would be very important for devotees who go for Amarnath Yatra and tourists from Maharashtra, she said.
“We are absolutely sure that under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Bhavan will be built in Jammu and Kashmir,” added Dr Kayande.
She also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue.
“Balasaheb Thackeray would not have tolerated the thought of not allowing Maharashtra Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir. It is extremely shameful that Uddhav Thackeray sat besides Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during the I.N.D.I.A. alliance event at Shivaji Park. Why is Uddhav Thackeray silent on this? Does Uddhav Thackeray agree with Omar Abdullah? Has Uddhav Thackeray’s love for Maharashtra ended? Will Uddhav Thackeray ask Omar Abdullah why he is opposing Maharashtra Bhavan in Jammu Kashmir?,” she asked.
(Published 24 March 2024, 09:43 IST)