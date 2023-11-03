'You call so and so a dear friend, does his wife know...': Mahua Moitra rages after LS panel's 'humiliating' questions

'The chairperson insisted on asking the most cheap sordid questions about my personal life including 'Who do you talk to at night, how many times, can you give me those call details'. 'Have you been to a hotel with X...have you stayed there'. 'In last five years where all have you been'.... Then he says 'You call so and so a dear friend, does his wife know about this'.... What is going on? He was warned repeatedly,' she said.

Moitra said only the chairperson was questioning and BJP members in the committee were 'fine' but they didn't say anything.

'Five members from the opposition protested vigorously and said (to the chairperson) 'you can't do this'. This is nonsense...the chairperson cannot humiliate a person. He said 'No I can do what I like', and it continued. I said many times I may be a witness, but I'm a citizen of India, which guarantees my privacy,' she said.