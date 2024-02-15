Mahua Moitra submits response to CBI questions in 'cash-for-query' case

New Delhi: TMC leader and former Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra has sent her response to a questionnaire by the CBI on allegations of corruption in raising questions in the house, officials said Thursday.

The CBI is examining the response after which it will send a report to anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal which had referred the matter to the agency, they said.

The agency is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.

The CBI is also understood to have spoken to lawyer Jai Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with its inquiry, they said.