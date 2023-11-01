JOIN US
india

Mahua Moitra writes to LS Speaker over 'state-sponsored' hacking attempts on Oppn members' iPhones

Yesterday, several Opposition members received alerts on their devices regarding the purported attempt at a hack.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 07:43 IST

All India Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the "serious issue of surveillance on Opposition members in violation of Constitutional freedoms & rule of law".

The firebrand MP had yesterday expressed an intent to write to the Speaker when it emerged that several Opposition members had received similar alerts on their iPhones. The matter has snowballed and the government is in the process of launching a probe into the incident.

More to follow...

(Published 01 November 2023, 07:43 IST)
