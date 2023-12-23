Maiden Pharma denies tampering with tests in probe of cough syrup deaths in Gambia

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the Indian government was in no hurry to reopen any of the three Indian pharmaceutical factories, including Maiden's factory in Haryana state, linked to at least 141 deaths since last year in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon. One of the sources added that no decision was likely before next May's general election, given the risk of a negative public reaction.

($1 = 83.1660 Indian rupees)