Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Makar Sankranti 2026: Confirmed date, timing, rituals & significance

Key celebrations include ritual worship, gratitude for nature's bounty and marks the new begining, with sesame (til) and jaggery (gur) sweets rarely missed on the festive menu.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsMakar SankrantiKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us