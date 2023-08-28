Makers of Rajnikanth starrer ‘Jailer’ to alter scene with RCB jersey, Delhi HC told

Justice Pratibha M Singh, in an August 22 order, noted that as per the e-mails exchanged between the parties, the terms which have been agreed by them are that “the defendants would digitally alter the clippings of the movie that feature the RCB team jersey in a manner so as to ensure that the jersey is not identifiable as the RCB jersey. This would include the deletion of the primary colours of the RCB jersey as also the branding of the sponsors which appear on the RCB jersey.”

The producers shall ensure that this alteration or editing is carried out prior to the release of the feature film on television, satellite or on any over-the-top (OTT) platform, it said.