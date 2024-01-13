Mallikarjun Kharge elected chairperson of I.N.D.I.A

New Delhi: A consensus emerged on the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointment as the chairperson of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on Saturday, sources said.

Leaders of the bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

Sources said leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting.