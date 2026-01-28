Menu
Mamata Banerjee demands 'proper investigation' into Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar

'The incident needs proper investigation,' Banerjee posted on X shortly after the death of Ajit Pawar in the crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, was confirmed.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 06:06 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 06:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeAjit Pawar

