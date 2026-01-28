<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> called for “proper investigation” into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, early Wednesday.</p><p>“The incident needs proper investigation,” Banerjee posted on X shortly after the death of Ajit Pawar in the crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, was confirmed. </p>.From Sanjay Gandhi to Ajit Pawar: Indian politicians who died in helicopter, plane crashes .<p>“Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar!” she wrote on the social media platform. “The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss.” </p><p>She conveyed her condolences to Ajit Pawar’s family, “including his uncle Sharad Pawarji” and all the friends and followers of the deceased leader. </p>