Mamata meets Sri Lankan prez Wickremesinghe at Dubai airport, invites him to Bengal business summit

Banerjee is on a 12-day trip to Dubai and Spain.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 06:25 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Dubai airport and invited him to the state business summit in November.

Banerjee is on a 12-day trip to Dubai and Spain.

The chief minister said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to “join for some discussion”.

“His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and (have) invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Banerjee also said Wickremesinghe has invited her to visit the island country.

“HE the President of Sri Lanka extended cordial invitation to me to visit Sri Lanka. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications,” she added.

Banerjee reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there this morning to board her flight to Spain.

This year’s BGBS is scheduled on November 21-22.

Banerjee had on Tuesday morning left for the tour of Dubai and Spain, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state.

