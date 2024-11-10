Home
Man rapes 7-year-old girl in Thane district, arrested in Uttar Pradesh

The accused allegedly lured a seven-year-old girl with chocolates and ice cream and took her to the terrace of a building in the Mira Road area and raped her on the night of November 3.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:00 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 09:00 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeThaneminor raped

