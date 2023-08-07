Manipur: Meitei organisation writes to PMO demanding NRC and action against 'foreign elements'

"To identify the illegal immigrants, the NRC must be implemented in the state with 1951 as the base year. This is to deprive illegal immigrants from being citizens though they may continue to stay as guests, if necessary, without indulging in destructive politics by creating concocted history and bombarding the media and seeking support from the left liberals to achieve what is known as a Kuki-Zomi nation (Zalengam) comprising areas from three countries (sic)," said the memorandum.

The Meitei organisations claimed that Manipur witnessed "large-scale illegal immigration" from neighbouring Myanmar in districts like Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Kangpokpi, upsetting the well-established demography.

"Not only this, they started settling in reserved and protected forests of the state. Besides, large scale poppy cultivation started which yielded tremendous profits mainly by the recent immigrants literally destroying the forest of the state which is now almost barren resulting in severe global warming effect in the state which is now facing a near drought situation for the third consecutive year (sic)," the memorandum continued.

Claiming that ongoing conflict is not a religious or tribal versus non-tribal issue, the COCOMI contended it was a manifestation of the simmering tension over deforestation, opium/poppy cultivation and large-scale changes to demography in specific areas of the state - mainly caused by "illegal immigrants from Myanmar" in specific areas.

Kuki organisations, however, rejected the claims and said by demanding NRC, the Meiteis are trying to tag all the Kukis as "illegal immigrants" and thereby undermine their long history in Manipur.