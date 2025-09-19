<p>Guwahati: In what was seen as a setback to efforts to restore peace in conflict-torn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>, two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others injured in an ambush by unidentified insurgents in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on Friday.</p><p>This was the first attack on the security forces in Manipur in the past one year. </p><p>An army spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5.50pm when a vehicle carrying troops of 33 Assam Rilfes unit was ambushed at Nambol Sabal Leikai area on NH-2. </p><p>"In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured. </p><p>"The injured were evacuated to RIMS hospital in Imphal. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Search operations are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists involved in the incident," said the statement. The place is about 10kms from Imphal airport, sources said. </p> .Manipur government not to register deeds for land transfer from indigenous people to outsiders.<p>Militants fled taking advantage of the darkness, it said.</p><p>The statement said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was withdrawn from the area a few months ago. </p><p>The incident took place amid efforts to restore "free movement" on the highways in Manipur, which has remained on the boil since May 2023 due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited both Meitei-dominated Imphal and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, on September 13, appealed to all groups to take the path of peace and development. Modi said talks began with some groups to end the conflict.</p>