2 Assam Rifles jawan killed, five injured after gunmen ambush vehicle in Manipur's Bishnupur

An army spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5.50pm when a vehicle carrying troops of 33 Assam Rilfes unit was ambushed at Nambol Sabal Leikai area on NH-2.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 14:43 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 14:43 IST
