3 killed, thousands affected by floods in Manipur

Imphal: Three persons were killed while thousands were affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in Manipur's Imphal valley, officials said on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a landslide caused by heavy rain at Thonglang road in Senapati district on Wednesday. An 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river, officials said.

In Imphal a 75-year-old man died of electrocution on Wednesday when he came in contact with an electric pole during rain, they said.

The overflowing Imphal river inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses in Imphal valley, as a result, people took shelter at nearby community halls, they said.