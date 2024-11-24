Home
manipur

7 more arrested in Manipur for arson at legislators' residences

With the arrests, the total number of people arrested for arson at residences of elected members reached 41.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 04:38 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 04:38 IST
Manipur

