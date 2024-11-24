7 more arrested in Manipur for arson at legislators' residences

<p>Imphal: Manipur Police arrested seven more people for causing damage and engaging in arson at the residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, an official statement said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The arrests were made in the last two days.</p>.<p>From Kakching district police arrested three persons on Friday, the police statement said.</p>.Mobile internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur.<p>From Imphal West district police arrested four persons on Saturday, it said.</p>.<p>With the arrests, the total number of people arrested for arson at residences of elected members reached 41, the statement added.</p>.<p>Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that suspects involved in looting the properties of ministers and MLAs during protests on November 16 were identified and legal actions initiated.</p>.<p>"In the name of democratic movement, some gangs have looted and burnt the residences of ministers and MLAs. Suspects have been identified through CCTV and appropriate legal actions have been initiated. I feel ashamed to publicly to say that such things are happening in Manipur," Singh had told reporters.</p>