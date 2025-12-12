<p>Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu concluded her two-day visit to conflict-torn Manipur on Friday with a call to all communities to support efforts for peace, understanding and reconciliation. </p><p>"Manipur’s strength lies in its diversity — its culture, languages, and traditions. The hills and the valley have always complemented each other, like two sides of the same beautiful land. All communities should continue supporting the efforts for peace, understanding and reconciliation," Murmu said at an event in Senapati, a Naga-dominated district. </p>.'Govt is with every affected family': President Murmu in conflict-torn Manipur .<p>Murmu met a group of displaced persons belonging to the Maram community, a Naga tribe in Senapati, and inaugurated several development projects in the district. On Friday, the President interacted with a group of Meitei displaced persons in Imphal. </p><p>The President, however, did not visit a Kuki-dominated area despite a plea by Kuki Zo Council, an apex body of the Kuki-Zo communities engaged in talks for finding an end to the Meitei-Kuki conflict. More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others displaced due to the conflict since May 2023. </p><p>Manipur has remained under the President's Rule since February this year. </p><p>"The dignity, security and growth opportunities for tribal communities of Manipur and their greater participation in the country’s progress is a national priority. The Government of India is working closely with local leaders, civil society, and communities to ensure that development in Manipur is inclusive and sustainable," Murmu said. </p><p>On Friday morning, the President paid her respects to the brave women warriors of Manipur at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex at Imphal. The Memorial Complex stands as a tribute to the sacrifice of Manipuri women and commemorates their uprisings against the British. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Imphal and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur on September 13, also appealed to both the communities to support the efforts for peace and development. </p>