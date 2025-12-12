Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR 2.0 |Mamata's Bhabanipur records nearly 4 times more voter deletions than Suvendu's Nandigram

The commission has classified the deletions under standard categories such as deaths, relocation, and duplication of entries.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 16:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeElection Commissionelectoral rollsSuvendhu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us