Amur falcon bird radio tagged in Manipur reaches Kenya

The two birds were radio-tagged by scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India in Tamenglong district. The male bird was named Chiluan 2 and the female Guangram.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 05:34 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 05:34 IST
