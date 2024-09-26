900 Kuki militants infiltrating? Any planned misadventure by armed groups remote, says Manipur govt

The statement also said that "security forces are on a high alert to protect lives and properties of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety" adding the public "are advised not to believe in any rumours or unverified news." Meanwhile, N Geoffrey Secretary to the Chief Minister in a separate statement said that "based on information on the movement of armed groups, this office had shared intelligence inputs... to enable Police department to use its machinery and network to develop the said information so as to determine actionability." "It is now ascertained that possibility of such misadventures by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry in this regard" it said.