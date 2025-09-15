BJP slams Congress over 'neglect,' says Modi delivered on Manipur railway promise
'At that time, there wasn't even a railway reservation office in Manipur. George Fernandes opened a reservation office in Imphal and conducted a survey for the railway line,' the BJP’s handle posted on X
1990 में एक साक्षात्कार के दौरान, मणिपुर की एक महिला ने तत्कालीन रेलमंत्री जार्ज फर्नांडीस से पूछा कि मणिपुर में रेलवे सिस्टम कब बनेगा। उस समय मणिपुर में रेलवे रिजर्वेशन ऑफिस तक मौजूद नहीं था। जार्ज फर्नांडीस ने इंफाल में रिजर्वेशन ऑफिस खोला और रेलवे लाइन का सर्वे कराया, लेकिन… pic.twitter.com/5X46yGXeqC