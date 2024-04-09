Deaths, destruction & race for dominance turns Manipur's Moreh into a 'war zone'

The flashpoint

Rains poured heavily in Moreh on Easter Sunday as the Kuki-Zo people remained busy in prayers; not an occasion for celebration for most of them as an uneasy calm prevails over the town. Moreover, since the eruption of violence in May last year, many members of the tribal community have fled from Meitei strongholds and taken refuge in Kuki Hills.

Moreh is strewn with charred remnants of houses belonging to Meitei residents who fled to the Valley. Shops and houses were burnt, vehicles set on fire and properties allegedly looted by angry Kuki miscreants first on the night of May 3 last year, hours after a riot between the Kukis and the Meiteis broke out in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, about 180km away.

As violence broke out in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, Kukis were attacked in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

"All these happened as a repercussion of the attack on the Kukis in the Valley on May 3," the Kuki leader Hmar says.

Among the approximately 25,000 inhabitants of Moreh, the Meiteis constituted around 7,000 to 8,000. Non-Manipuri population includes about 5,000 to 6,000 Tamils who had migrated from Myanmar during 1964-1965, Sikhs and Hindi-speaking persons, who depend mainly on business activities at Moreh.