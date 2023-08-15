'Forgive and forget': Manipur CM N Biren Singh appeals to Meiteis, Kukis

Claiming that the violence in Manipur was instigated by some "vested interest" and "outside elements," CM N Biren Singh on Tuesday urged both Meitei and Kuki communities to “forgive and forget” and move forward towards restoring peace and brotherhood.
"I appeal to both the communities to refrain from violence and forgive and forget whatever has happened. They should share their grievances and come to an understanding which will be for the betterment of both communities," Singh said in his Independence Day speech at Imphal.
More than 150 people have died and over 60,000 others have been rendered homeless due to the clashes between sections of Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. The situation has remained tense despite the presence of over 40,000 security forces including the Army and efforts by the government to restore peace.
Singh also appealed all to join hands and cooperate in making up for the losses suffered in the recent unrest and take the state to the path of development as before.
The chief minister further said that considering the hardship faced by displaced people, the government has taken up steps to resettle them in their earlier places. "For those places where resettlement is not possible now, temporary prefabricated houses are being constructed to relocate the displaced people. The government has already constituted committees to provide a source of livelihood under ‘One Family One Livelihood’ to those who have no source of income," he said.
Singh, who faced the ire of the Kuki communities, further said that security forces had been deployed at different places to guard the farmers while taking up agricultural activities.
"The state has been gradually returning to normalcy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been monitoring the situation round the clock and taking up various measures. Supply of essential items in hill areas had been carried out under his initiatives. The first goods trains had reached Khongsang railway station recently. Goods trains will also be ferrying more consignments in future."