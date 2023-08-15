'Forgive and forget': Manipur CM N Biren Singh appeals to Meiteis, Kukis

The chief minister further said that considering the hardship faced by displaced people, the government has taken up steps to resettle them in their earlier places. "For those places where resettlement is not possible now, temporary prefabricated houses are being constructed to relocate the displaced people. The government has already constituted committees to provide a source of livelihood under ‘One Family One Livelihood’ to those who have no source of income," he said.

Singh, who faced the ire of the Kuki communities, further said that security forces had been deployed at different places to guard the farmers while taking up agricultural activities.

"The state has been gradually returning to normalcy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been monitoring the situation round the clock and taking up various measures. Supply of essential items in hill areas had been carried out under his initiatives. The first goods trains had reached Khongsang railway station recently. Goods trains will also be ferrying more consignments in future."